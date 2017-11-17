Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Kaylee D.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Drug addiction – Abandonment Matter of Kaylee D. CAF 15-02086 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The respondent mother appealed from a finding that adjudicated her two children as neglected. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that testimony established that police were dispatched to a residence because ...

