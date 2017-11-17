Don't Miss
Home / News / Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should’ve resigned over sex affair

Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should’ve resigned over sex affair

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says former Democratic President Bill Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago. The New York Democrat made the remark in an interview with The New York Times that was published on its website Thursday after being asked if ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo