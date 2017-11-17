Second Circuit – Chapter 11 reorganization: In re MPM Silicones, LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Chapter 11 reorganization Cramdown provision — Interest rate In re MPM Silicones, LLC 15-1771; 15-1682; 15-1824 Judges Cabranes, Pooler, and Parker Background: Three groups of creditors separately appealed from a judgment affirming the confirmation of the debtors’ Chapter 11 reorganization plan by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The creditors argue that the plan ...