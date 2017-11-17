Trump to pay his own legal bills, set up fund to cover staff

Don't Miss
By: Bloomberg SHANNON PETTYPIECE November 17, 2017 0

President Donald Trump has started paying his own legal bills related to the Russia probe, rather than charging them to his campaign or the Republican National Committee, and is finalizing a plan to use personal funds to help current and former White House staff with their legal costs. The Office of Government Ethics and a tax ...

