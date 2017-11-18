Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 9, 2017

November 18, 2017

Deeds   Recorded November 9, 2017              89   Chili HIGGINS, CHARLES E et ano to HIGGINS, JAMES C et al Property Address: 9 DAISY LANE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11946  Page: 418 Tax Account: 132.14-3-146 Full Sale Price: $1 PIERCE, KATHRYN L to VOGLER, DEREK J Property Address: 30 DAVID DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11945  Page: 542 Tax Account: 131.16-2-58 Full Sale Price: $110,000 ENGLERT, BARBARA M et al to WARD, ...

