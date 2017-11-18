Don't Miss
Doing Business As for November 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   ALJAMAL   MINI  MARKET 969  HUDSON  AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Principal: ALJAMAL, HUSSEIN 751  JEFFERSON  AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 BLACK BEAUTY FASHION 78 LYNDHURST ST, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Principal: ...

