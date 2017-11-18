Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   AIME, ALBERTHE AIME 200 LUX STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $8,672.83 ANDERSON, TROY S DBA ANDERSON & WADSWORTH, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-1108 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK ...

