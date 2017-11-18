Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 9, 2017

Mortgages filed November 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 9, 2017   Brockport NEWTON, JAMES P & NEWTON, NOREEN E Property Address: 4 LAURIE CRES, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1578 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $50,000.00 JAMES, EARL THOMPSON Property Address: 98 MISSION HILL DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1559 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $374,875.00 BERG, CASEY A Property Address: 5153 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9601 Lender: PAUL D BERG Amount: $152,821.58   Churchville UNGER, CYNTHIA J & UNGER, ROBERT ...

