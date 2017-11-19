Don't Miss
Upcoming Foreclosures as of Nov. 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 17 Phelps Ave Rochester 14608 11/20/2017 09:30 AM Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP $10,039.63 17 Phelps Ave Rochester 14608 11/20/2017 09:30 AM Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP ...

