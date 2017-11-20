Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 13, 2017            125   Brighton BEDNARCYK, KURTIS L to BALDWIN, CHARLES A Property Address: 1260 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11947  Page: 551 Tax Account: 122.12-1-5 Full Sale Price: $135,000 LAZERSON, EMANUEL H et ano to PATEL, KAPILA H Property Address: 864 EASTBROOK LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11947  Page: 203 Tax Account: 150.13-2-53./3A Full Sale Price: $124,000 WALKER, CHARLES TIMOTHY to MILEVICH, EUGENE S et al Property ...

