Despite convention vote, Chief Judge seeking court reform

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In the aftermath of the vote rejecting a New York state constitutional convention, which might have provided a pathway to judicial reforms, Chief Justice Janet DiFiore is now planning to explore legislative avenues to changes. DiFiore has announced that the task force created in July 2016 to study the potential benefits to the courts of a ...