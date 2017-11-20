Don't Miss
Doing Business As for November 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   ANTHONY SMITH LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISE 86 ROCKVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Principal: HARRIS, JASMA A. 86 ROCKVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 ANTHONY SMITH LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISE 86 ROCKVIEW TERRACE, ...

