Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Endangering the welfare of the child: People v. Courteau

Fourth Department – Endangering the welfare of the child: People v. Courteau

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Endangering the welfare of the child Acquitted on reckless endangerment charge People v. Courteau KA 15-01059 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of endangering the welfare of a child. The conviction arises out of the defendant’s conduct in connection with a traumatic brain ...

