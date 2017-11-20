Fourth Department – Small claims: Curto v. Erie County

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Small claims Appellate review – Disbursement Curto v. Erie County CA 17-00402 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The plaintiff commenced a small claims action in Buffalo City Court seeking damages in the amount of $300. In an amended judgment, the City Court awarded damages in that amount, together with disbursements ...