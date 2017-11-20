Fourth Department – Small claims: Curto v. Erie County

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Small claims Appellate review – Disbursement Curto v. Erie County CA 17-00402 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The plaintiff commenced a small claims action in Buffalo City Court seeking damages in the amount of $300. In an amended judgment, the City Court awarded damages in that amount, together with disbursements ...

