Home / News / Legal News / Judge refuses to cancel pre-nup

Judge refuses to cancel pre-nup

Husband claims he was pressured to sign

By: Bennett Loudon November 20, 2017 0

The husband of a wealthy Rochester-area business woman will get only $150,000 when their divorce is final, under the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement he signed the day before their wedding. The husband, Daniel J. Fichter, argued that the agreement was signed under duress, but state Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger, who refused to void ...

