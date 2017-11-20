Judgments City Court for November 13, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ESTRADA, LUZ 94 PARKWOOD LANE, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: PARKWOOD DENTAL CARE PC Attorney: PAUL M ALOI Amount: $635.87 GONZALEZ, ALEXIS JAVIER 268 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: OLIVERI, ANNA Attorney: CHRISTOPHER CALABRESE Amount: $5,020.00 JOHNSON, SHERITA TRAYWICK 217 WELLINGTON ...

