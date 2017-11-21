Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / FBI not likely to seek a legal battle over locked Texas iPhone

FBI not likely to seek a legal battle over locked Texas iPhone

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashima November 21, 2017 0

The FBI is unlikely to try to make a federal legal case out of a locked iPhone used by a lone Texas gunman who fatally shot more than two dozen churchgoers two weeks ago, according to U.S. officials. Some officials at both the FBI and the Justice Department are itching for a fresh confrontation with Apple ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo