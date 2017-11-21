Fourth Department – Respondent superior: Jones v. Seneca County

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Respondent superior County exception Local Law Jones v. Seneca County CA 17-00356 Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries sustained as a result of an encounter with the respondent, a deputy of the county sheriff. The plaintiff appealed from the denial of ...