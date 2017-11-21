Don't Miss
Justice Dept. sues to stop AT&T's $85B Time Warner deal

By: The Associated Press Tali Arbel November 21, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is suing AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, setting the stage for an epic legal battle with the telecom giant. It could also create a new headache for President Donald Trump, whose public statements have raised suspicions that he might have interfered with the department's ...

