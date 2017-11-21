Justice Dept. sues to stop AT&T’s $85B Time Warner deal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is suing AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, setting the stage for an epic legal battle with the telecom giant. It could also create a new headache for President Donald Trump, whose public statements have raised suspicions that he might have interfered with the department's ...