Major claim in lawsuit dismissed

Major claim in lawsuit dismissed

Fourth Department cuts penalty and fees

By: Bennett Loudon November 21, 2017 0

An appellate court has tossed out a large award in the case of a lawyer who sued his former firm for withholding a bonus that was promised for bringing in a lucrative client. The decision by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court will save Nixon Peabody LLP hundreds of thousands of dollars. Although Nixon Peabody will ...

