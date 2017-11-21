Don't Miss
Man freed from death row blames conviction on racial bias

By: The Associated Press Michael Kunzelman November 21, 2017 0

BATON ROUGE, La. — A biased autopsy and a prosecutor's racism and religious fervor corrupted the murder case against a black man freed from Louisiana's death row, a federal lawsuit says. Rodricus Crawford, 29, sued the Caddo Parish coroner and district attorney's offices last Thursday, one year after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his first-degree murder ...

