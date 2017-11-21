Man freed from death row blames conviction on racial bias

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BATON ROUGE, La. — A biased autopsy and a prosecutor's racism and religious fervor corrupted the murder case against a black man freed from Louisiana's death row, a federal lawsuit says. Rodricus Crawford, 29, sued the Caddo Parish coroner and district attorney's offices last Thursday, one year after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his first-degree murder ...