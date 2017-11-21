Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 14, 2017            87   Brighton FLESCH, KERRI & FLESCH, SEAN A Property Address: 167 FAIRFIELD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3353 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $8,000.00 FLESCH, KERRI & FLESCH, SEAN A Property Address: 167 FAIRFIELD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3353 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $142,590.00   Brockport NEWELL, KATHY V Property Address: 209 DARLA DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9404 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $93,000.00 HAYNES, JULIE S CAPONE ...

