Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump adds five judges to potential Supreme Court nominee list

Trump adds five judges to potential Supreme Court nominee list

By: The Associated Press November 21, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday added federal appellate Judge Brett Kavanaugh and four other jurists to his list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court. White House counsel Don McGahn said the group reflects the Trump administration's vision of the judiciary. Kavanaugh recently wrote a dissent when his colleagues on the federal appeals ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo