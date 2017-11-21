Don't Miss
Home / Law / Utah agrees to pay $349K to settle lawsuit over ‘ag-gag’ law

Utah agrees to pay $349K to settle lawsuit over ‘ag-gag’ law

By: The Associated Press November 21, 2017 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah will pay $349,000 to settle a lawsuit that overturned a law banning secret filming at farm and livestock facilities. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the settlement will cover the costs of attorneys and others fees for animal-rights groups that challenged the 2012 law. State attorneys had argued the law protected property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo