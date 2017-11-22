Court of Appeals – Sixth Amendment: People v. Austin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Sixth Amendment DNA evidence – Witness testimony – Hearsay People v. Austin No. 97 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue is whether the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to confrontation was violated by the introduction of DNA evidence through the testimony of a witness who had not performed, witnessed or supervised the generation of the DNA profiles. Ruling: ...