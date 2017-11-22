Court of Appeals – Sixth Amendment: People v. Austin

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sixth Amendment DNA evidence – Witness testimony – Hearsay People v. Austin No. 97 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue is whether the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to confrontation was violated by the introduction of DNA evidence through the testimony of a witness who had not performed, witnessed or supervised the generation of the DNA profiles. Ruling: ...

