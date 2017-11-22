Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 15, 2017

November 22, 2017

Deeds   Recorded November 15, 2017            66   Brighton KUSHNER, FABIOLA  et ano to COHEN, MATAN Property Address: 2533 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11949  Page: 36 Tax Account: 150.07-3-38 Full Sale Price: $120,000   Chili FINGAR, GERALD W to VERSCHOOR, BROC E et ano Property Address: 22 CANNON HILL ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11949  Page: 97 Tax Account: 134.13-2-51 Full Sale Price: $132,500 FOOTE, NORMA B et ano to MANUFACTURERS AND ...

