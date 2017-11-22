Fourth Department – Pleadings: Kennedy v. NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pleadings Non-prejudicial defects – Jurisdictional defects Kennedy v. NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities CA 17-00547 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging his termination from his former employer, the respondent. He appealed from the dismissal of his petition. The court found ...