Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Pleadings: Kennedy v. NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

Fourth Department – Pleadings: Kennedy v. NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pleadings Non-prejudicial defects – Jurisdictional defects Kennedy v. NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities CA 17-00547 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging his termination from his former employer, the respondent. He appealed from the dismissal of his petition. The court found ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo