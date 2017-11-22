Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Utah joins other bars in rejecting online lawyer-client matching service

Legal Loop: Utah joins other bars in rejecting online lawyer-client matching service

By: Nicole Black November 22, 2017 0

In recent columns I’ve written about a number of ethics opinions handed down by various state bar ethics committees regarding online lawyer matching services. In each case, the committees have determined that the setup of certain online lawyer matching services is unethical. Some have specifically considered Avvo’s lawyer matching service, while others have described a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo