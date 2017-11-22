Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 15, 2017            90   Brockport CALDARELLI, LOUIS N Property Address: 52 COLLEGE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2238 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $140,000.00 PRYOR, KATHIE L Property Address: 104 FAYETTE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1640 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $60,000.00 FAGAN, JULIA A & FAGAN, THOMAS P Property Address: 590 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9640 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,099.00 ROBINSON, JAMES ...

