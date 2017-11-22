Ontario County firm sues for trade secrets

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A high-tech Ontario County company is suing a California business, claiming the firm has refused to return proprietary information worth millions of dollars. In 2013, Phelps-based ValveTech Inc. contracted with the company now called Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., in Rancho Cordova, Calif., to do about $3 million worth of work in a project to make valves as ...