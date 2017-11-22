Don't Miss
Shooting defendant may get a new lawyer

Court of Appeals sends case back down

By: Bennett Loudon November 22, 2017 0

The Court of Appeals is send a guilty plea in an assault case back to Monroe County Court where the judge will reconsider a request to replace the defense attorney. Phillip A. Dodson, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2014 to first-degree assault for shooting 34-year-old Brien Richardson inside a Linnet Street home. Prosecutors say Dodson shot Richardson ...

