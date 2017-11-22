Don't Miss
Home / News / Education and Educational Services / Transgender woman awarded $1M in discrimination lawsuit

Transgender woman awarded $1M in discrimination lawsuit

By: The Associated Press November 22, 2017 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal jury has awarded a transgender woman more than $1 million after finding Southeastern Oklahoma State University discriminated against her and wrongfully denied her tenure. Jurors sided with former English professor Rachel Tudor on Monday, The Oklahoman newspaper reported. Her lawsuit alleged the university treated her differently than non-transgender professors, including by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo