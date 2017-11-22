Transgender woman awarded $1M in discrimination lawsuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal jury has awarded a transgender woman more than $1 million after finding Southeastern Oklahoma State University discriminated against her and wrongfully denied her tenure. Jurors sided with former English professor Rachel Tudor on Monday, The Oklahoman newspaper reported. Her lawsuit alleged the university treated her differently than non-transgender professors, including by ...