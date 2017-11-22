Tribe’s marijuana consultant pays fine, court costs

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A cannabis cultivation expert who was prosecuted in South Dakota after working with a Native American tribe trying to open the nation's first marijuana resort will see his drug case dismissed. A sentence handed down Tuesday for Jonathan Hunt caps the state's prosecution of two consultants who worked with the Flandreau Santee ...