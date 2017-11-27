Don't Miss
Court Calendar for November 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Nov. 28 1383.0—Antoine Porter v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Patrick A Woods 1384.0—Edward Alexander v Anthony Annucci - Adam W Koch - Julie M Sheridan 1385.0—People v Arthur Lewis - Sara A Goldfarb - James P Maxwell 1386.0—People v Jeffery Williams - Alan Williams - Ashley R Lowry 1387.0—People v Alexander ...

