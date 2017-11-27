Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Witness impeachment: People v. Purdy

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Witness impeachment Prior inconsistent statement – Omission of fact People v. Purdy KA 17-00531 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant was convicted of burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property arising from an incident in which the defendant and other persons stole $405,000 in cash from a ...

