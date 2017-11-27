Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2017

Mortgages   Recorded November 16, 2017            100   Brighton GREENE, LAURA A & HOFFMAN, LAURA A Property Address: 1071 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1865 Lender: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Amount: $6,674.93   Brockport KOECH, QIANA & WICKHAM, QIANA M Property Address: 71 SWEDEN HILL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2547 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $34,181.04 MPMG MGMT LLC Property Address: 64 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1906 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $232,000.00   Churchville SMITH, SANDRA Property Address: 636 REED ...

