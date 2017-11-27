Don't Miss
Suit seeks to stop Trump from naming acting director of CFPB

By: The Associated Press November 27, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The government official President Donald Trump wants to pass over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with his own budget chief is asking a federal court to block the president's appointment. Leandra English, who was elevated to the position of interim director of the CFPB by its outgoing director, filed a ...

