Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney arrested on contraband charge

Attorney arrested on contraband charge

By: Daily Record Staff November 28, 2017 0

Rochester attorney Michael Witmer has been charged with attempted second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor. On Friday afternoong, Witmer allegedly dropped off a towel at the Monroe County Jail that contained marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.  The towel was intended for inmate Herbert Johnson, a former client of Witmer. Witmer, 32, is banned from both ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo