Attorney arrested on contraband charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester attorney Michael Witmer has been charged with attempted second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor. On Friday afternoong, Witmer allegedly dropped off a towel at the Monroe County Jail that contained marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The towel was intended for inmate Herbert Johnson, a former client of Witmer. Witmer, 32, is banned from both ...