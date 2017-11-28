Deeds filed November 17, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 28, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 17, 2017            77   Brighton STARK, EGON  to SHARPE, JOHN E Property Address: 152 WINTERGREEN WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11950  Page: 227 Tax Account: 150.10-5-10./152 Full Sale Price: $130,000   Chili WILK, GILBERT W to MOORE, KRISTEN A Property Address: 31  COLLEGE GREENE DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11950  Page: 118 Tax Account: 132.13-2-34 Full Sale Price: $1 IERLAN, RUTH P to BUSH, ANN R Property Address: 105 FREEDOM POND ...

