Jeff Sessions’ ‘failure to recall’ gives defense lawyers new argument

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When Attorney General Jeff Sessions changed his account of what he knew about the Trump campaign's interactions with Russia earlier this month, he stressed that he had "always told the truth" as he remembered it at the time. "I've answered every question to the best of my recollection," he testified in a closely watched congressional hearing ...