Local judge orders ICE to follow parole procedures for asylum-seekers detained at Batavia

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The next time you zoom past the Batavia exit on the Thruway, on your way to Buffalo, look left. There is the Palm Island Indoor Water Park. The average stay is 1.5 hours, full of fun and frolic. Then look right. There sits the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, supervised by ICE. It houses approximately 360 persons. ...