Money Management: What is alpha and beta?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In every investment there is always some form of risk. It can range from interest rate risk, business risk, liquidity risk or market risk. To measure the amount of risk in an investment, there are five key risk measures: alpha, beta, R-squared, standard deviation and Sharpe ratio. These five measures can be used together or ...