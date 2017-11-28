Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: What is alpha and beta?

Money Management: What is alpha and beta?

By: Commentary: David P. Angeline November 28, 2017 0

In every investment there is always some form of risk. It can range from interest rate risk, business risk, liquidity risk or market risk. To measure the amount of risk in an investment, there are five key risk measures: alpha, beta, R-squared, standard deviation and Sharpe ratio. These five measures can be used together or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo