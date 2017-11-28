Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 17, 2017

Mortgages filed November 17, 2017

November 28, 2017

Mortgages   Recorded November 17, 2017            94   Brockport TORRES, LINDA S RAYMOND & TORRES, CARLOS Property Address: 12 UTICA ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1831 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $82,163.00 MAXWELL, JERRI LYNN & MAXWELL, ROCKY J Property Address: 37 FAIRVIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2633 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,456.00 BALMER, JAMES W Property Address: 4 CAROLIN DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1202 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

