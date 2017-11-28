St. Thomas More Lawyers’ Guild to hold Christmas luncheon

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The St. Thomas More Lawyers' Guild will hold its annual Christmas luncheon from 12:15-2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in the Nixon Room of the Monroe County Bar Association office, on the 10th floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St. Thomas Trevett, Esq. is the chairman of the event, and MCBA Executive ...