St. Thomas More Lawyers' Guild to hold Christmas luncheon

St. Thomas More Lawyers’ Guild to hold Christmas luncheon

By: Daily Record Staff November 28, 2017 0

The St. Thomas More Lawyers' Guild will hold its annual Christmas luncheon from 12:15-2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in the Nixon Room of the Monroe County Bar Association office, on the 10th floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St. Thomas Trevett, Esq. is the chairman of the event, and MCBA Executive ...

