Brockport kindergarten teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A Brockport school district kindergarten teacher arrested on child porn charges was in federal court Wednesday afternoon for a detention hearing. Roland Yockel II, 30, of Hilton, has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. He's facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October 2016, Homeland Security Investigation ...