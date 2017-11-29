Brockport kindergarten teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2017 0

A Brockport school district kindergarten teacher arrested on child porn charges was in federal court Wednesday afternoon for a detention hearing. Roland Yockel II, 30, of Hilton, has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. He's facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October 2016, Homeland Security Investigation ...

