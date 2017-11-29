Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 20, 2017            80   Brighton FOX, CHRISTOPHER C to HAKLQI, HABIBE Property Address: 575 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11950  Page: 646 Tax Account: 137.13-2-61 Full Sale Price: $185,000 SHADUNSKY, ALLA  to SHADUNSKY, ALLA  et ano Property Address: 19 FRENCH MEADOWS LN, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11950  Page: 568 Tax Account: 150.09-1-89 Full Sale Price: $1 COLOPRISCO, MARCY  et al to BARBOSU, CABIRIA M et ano Property Address: ...

