Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge forces hearings for asylum seekers

Judge forces hearings for asylum seekers

Feds must justify continued detention

By: Bennett Loudon November 29, 2017 0

A federal judge in Rochester is forcing immigration officials at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility to hold hearings on whether to release asylum seekers held there. In a Nov. 17 decision in the case of Hanad Abdi and Johan Barrios Ramos, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford ordered the Department of Homeland Security to hold ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo