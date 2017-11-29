Judge forces hearings for asylum seekers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge in Rochester is forcing immigration officials at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility to hold hearings on whether to release asylum seekers held there. In a Nov. 17 decision in the case of Hanad Abdi and Johan Barrios Ramos, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford ordered the Department of Homeland Security to hold ...