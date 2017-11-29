Judge sides with Trump’s pick to take over consumer agency

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and KEN SWEET November 29, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump scored a victory Tuesday when a federal judge refused to block the president's choice to temporarily run the nation's top consumer financial watchdog and, for the moment, ended a two-way battle for leadership of the agency. Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop the Republican president from putting Mick Mulvaney in place ...

