Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 20, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. FLOYD, DEREK Y 126 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $638.00 HALL, DEREK 5 KRON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619-2035 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $1,469.10 HEARD, DEWANNA ...