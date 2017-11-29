Don't Miss
Home / News / Syracuse man charged with threatening Congressman

Syracuse man charged with threatening Congressman

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2017 0

 A Syracuse man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a central New York  Congressman. Patrick D. Angelo, 28, was charged with interstate communication of a threat, and threatening a federal official, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.  Angelo faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.  On Oct. 19 the Washington, D.C., office ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo